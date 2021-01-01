Oriental Blue Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug

Crafted to add grandeur to your interior spaces, this exclusively designed rug is sure to stand out effortlessly. It is ideal for areas with heavy footfall including gardens, patio, living spaces, master bedrooms, and more. The premium fade-resistant rug is machine-made with polypropylene that offers resistance to staining and fading. The quality fiber with optimal pile height provides plush underfoot throughout. The bacteria resistant rug features an oriental pattern that adds a contemporary charm in your home furnishings and outdoor decor schemes. The elaborated borders add to the aesthetics, making the overall rug stand out. The rug has a durable backing that keeps it in place, preventing accidental slipping. It can bounce back the test of time, making it an ideal choice for most households. Easy to clean and roll, this rug is a perfect addition to your decor settings. Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"