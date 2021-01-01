From pasargad ny
Oriental Hand Knotted Silk Purple Area Rug
Features:Hand knottedPerfect addition for your home100% SilkMaterial: SilkMaterial Details: 100% SilkConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedBacking Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape: RectanglePrimary Color: PurplePattern: OrientalFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: TraditionalRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoEco-Friendly: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Certifications: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGreen Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Dimensions:Rug Size: 8' x 10'Pile Height: 0.25Overall Product Weight: 65Overall Width: 96Overall Length: 120Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: