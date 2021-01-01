Oriental Hand-Knotted Ngela 6' 8" X 10' 3" Blue Wool Area Rug

Overdyed carpets are produced of 30 - 70 years old and traditional hand knotted Turkish carpets. Each one them carefully selected, cleaned and washed. The original patterns are kept. Their original color neutralized before they overdyed in new and fashionable colors by using natural dyes. Traditional looking carpets transform to retro and contemporary style with selected beautiful fashion colors. They have backing made of buckram and cotton and that clothing strengthens the rug