LR Home Oriental 7 ft. 3 in. Round Blooming Medallion Scalloped Area Rug

Made of 100% Virgin Wool Backing of Cotton Canvas with LatexHand-Hooked in IndiaIdeal accent piece to tie décor together.Rug pads recommend for rug longevity, safety, and to avoid scratches.Vacuum without beater bar 2 to 4 times a month. Rotate regularly. Wool rug sheds do not pull loose fibers, cut with scissors.Spot clean. For liquid spills, use a clean and undyed cloth to press firmly around the spill to absorb as much as possible.For hard to remove stains, professional rug cleaning is recommended.Please Note: images may vary depending on screen resolution.