Organizer Storage Bench with 3 Drawers, 3 Rattan Baskets and Removable Cushion for Entryway, Hallway, Living Room

Description Cut the clutter in your entryway, mudroom, or walk-in closet with this essential storage bench. It’s perfect for stowing boots and flats below and offering guests a convenient spot to sit down and remove shoes. Made out of solid and manufactured wood, this bench can be easily cleaned with a quick wipe of a dry cloth. Highlights The cushion make you sit more comfortable. Three drawers and three baskets maximizes your storage capabilities, keeping your home organized and clutter-free. Whether its hats and gloves, shoes or toys, the basket keeps it within an arm's reach but out of sight. Advantages 1. We produce this item in a big factory which has a low damage and defective rate. 2. Compared with the same quality, the price is competitive. Weights & Dimensions Overall :20.2'' H x 44'' W x 13.7'' D Storage Compartment(Drawer/Basket): 4.1'' H x12.2'' W x 11'' D/5.9'' H x12.5'' W x 12.2'' D Cushion Thickness :2.75” Package Size/Weight Box:48”x23”x18” / 46.3 lb Overall Product Weight: 42 lb Specifications Main Material :Solid + Manufactured Wood Wood Species :Pinewood and plywood Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use Handle Materia:l Antimon Baskets Included :3 Drawers Included :3 Weight Capacity(Drawer/Bench Top) :40 lb/150 lb Product Care : Do not use strong liquid cleaners County of Origin: Viet Nam Notes: There will be chromatic aberration caused by light difference, thanks for your understanding.