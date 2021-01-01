From anysun

Organizer Storage Bench with 3 Drawers, 3 Rattan Baskets and Removable Cushion for Entryway, Hallway, Living Room

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Description Cut the clutter in your entryway, mudroom, or walk-in closet with this essential storage bench. It’s perfect for stowing boots and flats below and offering guests a convenient spot to sit down and remove shoes. Made out of solid and manufactured wood, this bench can be easily cleaned with a quick wipe of a dry cloth.   Highlights The cushion make you sit more comfortable. Three drawers and three baskets maximizes your storage capabilities, keeping your home organized and clutter-free. Whether its hats and gloves, shoes or toys, the basket keeps it within an arm's reach but out of sight.   Advantages 1. We produce this item in a big factory which has a low damage and defective rate. 2. Compared with the same quality, the price is competitive.   Weights & Dimensions Overall :20.2'' H x 44'' W x 13.7'' D  Storage Compartment(Drawer/Basket): 4.1'' H x12.2'' W x 11'' D/5.9'' H x12.5'' W x 12.2'' D  Cushion Thickness :2.75”  Package Size/Weight Box:48”x23”x18” / 46.3 lb  Overall Product Weight: 42 lb      Specifications   Main Material :Solid + Manufactured Wood  Wood Species :Pinewood and plywood  Supplier Intended and Approved Use:  Residential Use  Handle Materia:l Antimon  Baskets Included :3  Drawers Included :3  Weight Capacity(Drawer/Bench Top) :40 lb/150 lb  Product Care :   Do not use strong liquid cleaners  County of Origin:  Viet Nam  Notes: There will be chromatic aberration caused by light difference, thanks for your understanding.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com