Organizer 6 Pack L for Extension within 80ft Cable and Rope Heavy Duty Storage Straps with Grommet for Hanging Garage Organization and Storage Black

Large GrommetOur metal grommet has an inner diameter of 0.85in, which is larger than the inner diameter of other similar products and is compatible with thicker hooks. Organization and StorageUse extension organizer for garage organization and storage, also Suitable for house, yard, storage shed, workshop, car, boat or RV. Get organized and stay organized. Strong and DurableExtension holder strap constructed from 900 denier nylon material and a metal grommet. Maximum load capacity up to 60lbs, cycle life more than 10,000 times. Wide Range of UsesEasy to hang extension cords, large appliance cables and cords, network wires and generator cords, electric power cords and corded tools, washer hoses and garden and pool hoses, air and vacuum hoses, and other large hoses or rope. Size InformationThis garage cable organizer is 13.8 inches(unfolded) in length and 2.0 inches in width. Max wrapping capacity (circumference) is 12 inches and Max wrapping capacity (diameter