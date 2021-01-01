From modesto milling
Modesto Milling Organic Soy-Free, 13.5% High Protein Livestock Feed, 50-lb bag
Modesto Milling Organic No Soy 13.5% Protein Dairy/Livestock Feed is a versatile feed for cattle, swine and ruminants. The 13.5% protein content makes it useful as a finishing feed, but it supports health in lactating livestock, as well. This formula is free of soy, antibiotics, animal byproducts and GMOs, so you’ll be feeding your livestock only quality ingredients. It contains organic corn, wheat millrun, peas, wheat, stabilized rice bran and more for comprehensive nutrition support.