Nature's Path Organic Smart Bran Cereal, 10.6 Ounce (Pack of 6), Non-GMO, High Fiber, Supports Digestive Health

Contains 6- 10.6 Ounce Boxes of Nature’s Path Organic Smart Bran Cereal Enjoy the hearty crunch and savory taste of Smart Bran, a delicious blend of organic wheat bran, delectable oat bran and psyllium seed husk Not only can you enjoy Smart Bran cereal as a meal with milk, you can also bake with it. Add some fiber-filled nutrients to your cookies or gourmet meals that offers 17g of fiber and 4g of protein in each serving Our crunchy flakes are Non-GMO Project verified, Certified USDA Organic, vegan, and kosher, made with nutritious, simple ingredients. None of our products contain any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives By choosing organic, you're choosing to nourish the soil, the environment, and yourself. Nature's Path believes in fair practices, high quality, and embracing sustainability processes. We're not just organic - we're always organic