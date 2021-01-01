From ka-me

Ka-Me Organic Rice Noodles, Vermicelli, 8oz. Bags, 6 Pack (470653), Brown Rice Noodles, 52.8 Oz

$24.73
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Premium quality, grown and harvested on an organic farm in Thailand Versatile in Thai and Southeast Asian recipes - perfect served hot or cold added to stir-fries, soups and salads. Gluten Free, USDA Organic Certified, Vegan, Non-GMO, allergen safe (no wheat, soy, dairy, eggs, fish, tree nuts, peanuts or shellfish Includes: 6-pack of 8.8 Ounce bags Organic Brown rice noodles - Pad Thai

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com