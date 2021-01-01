Nutiva Organic Raw Shelled Hemp Seed, US Grown, 24 Ounce USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Non-BPA Vegan, Gluten-Free, Keto & Paleo 10g Protein and 3g Omegas per Serving for Salads, Smoothies & More

Organic, Raw, US Grown Shelled Hempseed contains 10g of protein and 3g omegas per serving and is a sustainable source of minerals Nutiva’s all-natural shelling process yields a clean, plant-based nutty flavored seed high in Omega-3 fats and antioxidants Delicious, nutty flavor similar to pine nuts and perfect for salads, blending into dips, pesto, hummus, and added to vegetable dishes and vegetarian, vegan, raw, whole food, paleo, ketogenic, and gluten-free diets Nutiva partners with American farmers in Colorado to source the world’s finest organic, non-GMO, sustainably grown hemp seeds and stringently adheres to USDA certified organic and non-GMO guidelines Comes in a convenient, BPA-free resealable packaging to ensure long-lasting freshness