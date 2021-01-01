Manages Stress & Maintains Emotional Balance Earth Animal Organic Herbal Remedies Calmness Tincture for Dogs offers another way to heal with a relieving, organic herbal blend that supports balanced behavior, promotes a calming effect, helps manage normal stress and maintain contentment during separation, travel, and motion sickness caused by changes in your pet's daily routine.Hand-crafted in the Green Mountains of Vermont, Earth Animal's Herbal Remedies are made with plants that contain naturally occurring beneficial properties providing healing, comfort, and wellness for the most common conditions dogs and cats experience such as aches & discomfort, allergy & skin issues, anxiety, stress, nervousness, oral health, bad breath, coughing, wheezing, sneezing, immune support, diarrhea, worms, urinary support, kidney support, and eye irritation.When you see the NASC Quality seal, you can trust you are buying a product from a reputable company who has successfully completed an independent quality audit. As an NASC member, Earth Animal must comply with rigorous requirements before we are granted permission to display the seal.