Stonewall Kitchen Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Smooth and buttery with delicate, fruity notes, this oil embodies the best of Spanish-grown organic olives. Starting with only the finest regional varieties, such as Arbequinas and Cornicabras, we cold press each batch to ensure the highest quality possible, leaving the oil unrefined and unfiltered for maximum flavor. One taste, and youll understand why its often called liquid gold: a versatile, culinary staple, olive oil brings a wonderful richness to all sorts of dishes, including salads, pastas and soups!