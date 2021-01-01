Pride of India, Organic Energize Herb Tulsi Black Tea, 25 Ct, 6 Pk

Pride Of India brings the finest Indian tea that is organically cultivated on the fertile misty slopes of the Himalayas and carefully selected for its unique taste. Our ethically sourced single origin tea is hand picked, expertly blended, and sustainably packaged to nurture your health by providing essential nutrients in your diet. Our Energize Ayurveda tea fuses the invigorating nature of Assam black tea with the herbal properties of the tulsi herb (holy basil). The black tea gives it a strong, dark and robust character while tulsi provides it with a licorice like flavor. Brewing Directions Bring water to a rolling boil and add into a cup. Add 1 tea bag for every 1 cup of hot water. Let the tea leaves steep for 4-5 minutes to get optimal flavor & strength. Add sweetener as per desire. Remove the tea bag and enjoy the tea. If using a Tea Pot, add 2-3 Tea Bags per 0.75 liter (24oz) of hot water.