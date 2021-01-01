From spectrum home

Spectrum Home Organic cotton jersey knit Set Full Organic Cotton Bed Sheet in Blue | BI-0118-FAQ

$33.35
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Imagine the comfort of your favorite vintage T-shirt, that's what our certified 100% organic cotton jersey sheet sets feel like. Organic cotton is naturally breathable and wrinkle resistant. Soft and comfortable sheet sets are offered in six vibrant colors and five different sizes. Spectrum Home Organic cotton jersey knit Set Full Organic Cotton Bed Sheet in Blue | BI-0118-FAQ

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com