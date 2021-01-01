From pre de provence
Organic Aloe Collection Hydrating Enriched Daily Bar Soap (5.2oz), Fresh Cucumber Scent
Advertisement
FEEL THE LUXURY - Gently cleanse your skin with our refreshing Organic Aloe enriched bar soap. SCENT - Delicately scented with notes of fresh air and cucumber. REMOVES IMPURITIES - Aloe effectively removes residual impurities while hydrating, moisturizing, and refreshing skin. REFRESHING & MOISTURIZING - Nourish your skin with soothing organic aloe that provides deep hydration and replenishes the skin's moisture levels. MIX + MATCH - Choose from six decadent Aloe Collection products such as bar soap, shower gel, hand cream, face and body spray, and body gel.