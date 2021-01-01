SAFAVIEH Organic Brown 2 ft. x 3 ft. Solid Area Rug

Fashion meets sustainability in Safavieh's new Organica collection of eco-friendly original designs hand-knotted of 100 percent high-quality jute pile on a cotton warp and weft. The biodegradable jute fiber specially selected for our rugs is harvested from Cannabis Sativa (commonly known as the "true hemp" plant) and is twice washed to soften each yarn before weaving. Safavieh's trained artisans then brush the jute yarn to an even more lustrous sheen before it is hand-knotted into organic floor coverings of unrivaled softness and beauty. The Organica collection is woven in India. Color: Brown.