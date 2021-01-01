Orellana Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 75"

Perfect for holding TVs up to 75'', this solid wood TV stand has plenty of room for everything from sweaters to denim. This traditional design is finished in a weathered light gray hue, with visible wood grain and black hardware for some rustic appeal. This TV stand's two cabinet doors are adorned with a carved floral design for French country appeal, reminiscent of vintage tin ceiling tiles. In between the cabinets, two open shelves are perfect for holding media devices. Best of all, this TV stand arrives fully assembled. Hand-curated by Kelly Clarkson.