Lumisource Oregon Vintage White and Espresso High Back Counter Stool (Set of 2), Vintage White/Espresso
Versatile and stylish with an industrial feel, the Lumisource Oregon High Back Counter Stools will take your space from drab to fab. Use for everyday seating at your bar or as extra guest seating. Build to last, the Oregon Bar Stools are strong, yet lightweight, constructed from steel and wood. You'll love the rustic warehouse vibe combined with the timeworn charm. Color: Vintage White/Espresso.