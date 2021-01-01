SHAGADELIC Orchid Shag Chenille Twist 5 ft. x 5 ft. Round Area Rug

Whether you call them spongy, squishy, plush, lush, sumptuous, or springy, the SHAGADELIC Chenille Collection is definitely soft. The ideal choice for kids to roll around on, to make a statement in a dorm room, to accent a new baby's room, or step out onto from the tub, the SHAGADELIC Chenille Collection of rugs are handmade using natural chenille fibers. By using a unique twisting method, we've created hundreds of plush little fingers that simultaneously squish and support. This gold super deep plush rug has over 1-1/4 in. deep pile. Color: Orchid.