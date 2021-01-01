From tori home

Orchid and Hummingbird Near a Mountain Waterfall, 1902' by Martin Johnson Heade - Picture Frame Painting on Canvas

$239.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

This is a remarkable oil painting reproduction of a Martin Johnson Heade original "Orchid and Hummingbird Near a Mountain Waterfall." Originally painted in 1902. Today it has been reproduced with exceptional use of color, detail and brush strokes. This oil painting has a delightful setting that is sure to bring many admirers. Size: 28.5" H x 32.5" W x 2" D, Format: Regency

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com