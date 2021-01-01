Orbe Aura II by NW Art - Color: Multicolor (92658Z-9)

Orbe Aura II by NW Art adds a playful touch to dÃ©cor. Featuring colorful egg shapes and paint splatters, it's perfect for modern residential or commercial spaces. This giclÃ©e reproduction stays bright and cheerful thanks to a special printing technique and pigment-based archival inks. Whether displayed as a stand-alone piece or mixed with other pictures on an eclectic gallery wall, this whimsical abstract artwork captures the imagination while livening up a room. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Multicolor.