Orbe Aura I by NW Art - Color: Multicolor (92657Z-13)

Orbe Aura I by NW Art brings whimsy and color to an interior design story. Reminiscent of floating bubbles, the modern abstract composition by Sisa Jasper features multicolor organic shapes and paint splatters for a playful effect. It's a giclÃ©e print created using pigment-based archival inks so that the bright, bouncing orbs remain vibrant for a long time. Available in different formats, this wall dÃ©cor is easy to customize exactly as needed to enhance a space. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Multicolor.