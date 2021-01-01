From x-acto
OR1000LCDRM1U Smart App LCD UPS System, 1000VA/600W, 6 Outlets, AVR, 1U Rackmount Black
1000VA/600W UPS System - Protects rackmount servers, networking equipment, telecom systems and more Line interactive-corrects minor brownouts and overvoltage without wasting the battery life. Energy Star qualified. Green power ups-reduces energy consumption up to 75% Multifunction LCD provides runtime in minutes, battery status battery Type: Sealed Lead-Acid; Battery Size: 6V/9Ah; Replacement Battery Cartridge: RB0690X4, load level and other status information Connections: 4 battery backup & surge protected outlets + 2 surge protected outlets. Frequency range: 57 63 Hz. Operating temperature: 32 95 degree F (0 35 degree C). operating Humidity 0 95 percentage (non-condensing) Optional snap/ HTTP remote management adapter (Rmcard205) - 1U rack mount form factor - 3-year warranty