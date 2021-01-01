Liven up your living space with the Somerset Home Opus Modern Floral Area Rug. Made with high density filament synthetic yarn, giving an extra soft and comfortable feel. Cover up any blemishes in your carpet or make your hardwood floors feel cozy with the soft and luxurious feel of an area rug. Created with a non-shedding and hard wearing pile, the Opus rug will last though high traffic areas. Bold colors and unique designs will add a touch of interest and elegance to any decor.