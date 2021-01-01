Rizzy Home Opulent Collection Navaeh Diamond Rectangular Rugs, One Size , Gray

ï»¿The Opulent rug collection brings texture and dimension to a whole new level. Hand tufted using premium wool, these abstract and geometric designs make a dramatic statement to any setting. By combining different dying techniques of on trend colors, different yarn thicknesses, high and low cut piles, and loop pile where it's called for, the designers of this collection have created high fashion looks at a very affordable price! Clean spills immediately by blotting with a clean sponge or cloth. Professional cleaning is recommended as necessary. Do not use beater bar when vacuuming. A quality rug pad is recommended. This rug has a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty.Shape: RectangleMeasurements: 96 Length/Inches, 60 Width/InchesBase Material: 100% WoolCare: Spot Clean, Professional CleanCountry of Origin: Imported