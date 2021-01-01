From barclay products

Barclay Products Opulence "Hers" Large Console Sink in White with Brass Stand and 1-Faucet Hole, White/Polished Nickel Stand

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Infuse an air of elegance and modernity into your home bath with this console sink from Barclay. Featuring a brass stand, conveniently sized large deck and spacious oval bowl, it will be a worthy centerpiece of your bath for years to come. Purchase this console and join the many satisfied Barclay customers. Color: White/Polished Nickel Stand.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com