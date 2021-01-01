Besa Lighting OPTOS1W-FRFR Optos 1 Light Halogen Wall Sconce with Frost / Frost Glass Shade Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Besa Lighting OPTOS1W-FRFR Optos 1 Light Halogen Wall Sconce with Frost / Frost Glass Shade The Optos wall sconce uses two separate optical-effect lenses to produce interesting displays of up/down light. The aluminum body allows for 359 degree rotation and holds the lenses with clips. Our Frost Lens is a clear molded borosilicate glass with frosted finish, with a parabolic shape designed to carefully diffuse light from the light source. The result is an edgy display that exudes an energetic mood. When lit this gives off a light that is functional and vibrant. This handcrafted glass uses a process where every glass is consistently produced using a mold, keeping variations to a minimum.Features:Frost / Frost GlassDurable Brass and Aluminum ConstructionIncludes Two Optical-Effect LensesLens Housing Swivels 359°Rated for Dry Locations OnlyCA Title 24 CompliantSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 40Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 5"Width: 5"Extension: 5.25"HCO: 2.5"Shade Width: 3.5"Energy Star: No Chrome