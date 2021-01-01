MSI Optix G27C6 27" LED Monitor, Black

Visualize your victory with MSI Optix G27C6 Curved Gaming monitor. Equipped with a 1920x1080, 165hz Refresh rate, 1ms response time panel, Optix G27C6 will give you the competitive edge you need to take down your opponents. Built with adaptive sync, Optix G27C6 can match the display's refresh rate with your GPU for ultra-smooth gameplay. Make sure you can hit your mark with all the latest technologies built-in the MSI Curved Gaming monitor for competitive play..Viewing angle: 178-degree horizontal, 178-degree vertical.1920 x 1080 screen resolution delivers excellent detail.TFT active matrix display technology for better clarity.Supports 16.7 million colors for vivid visuals.Comes in black.Meets or exceeds DisplayPort 1.2 and CIE1976 standards.16:9 aspect ratio enables widescreen viewing.Weighs 10 lbs..The 27" curved monitor draws you in and won't set you back.Provides HDMI and DisplayPort interfaces