From dell

Dell OptiPlex 980, Minitower, Intel Core i7-860 @ 2.80 GHz, 8GB DDR3, 250GB HDD, DVD-RW, No Operating System

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Dell OptiPlex 980 MT Intel Core i7-860 @ 2.80 GHz 8GB DDR3 250GB HDD No Operating System No Screen

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com