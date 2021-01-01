From dell

Dell OptiPlex 980, Minitower, Intel Core i5-650 @ 3.20 GHz, 4GB DDR3, 1TB HDD, DVD-RW, No Operating System

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Dell OptiPlex 980 MT Intel Core i5-650 @ 3.20 GHz 4GB DDR3 1TB HDD No Operating System No Screen

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com