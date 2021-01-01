From dell

Dell Optiplex 9020 SFF Small Form Factor Desktop Computer Package 19' Monitor Intel Core i5 4th Gen 8GB 2TB Hard drive Windows 10 Home

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Intel Core i5 4th Gen 8 GB DDR3 2 TB HDD Windows 10 Home 19'

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com