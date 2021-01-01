Dell OptiPlex 5490 All-In-One 9FJY7 All-in-One Desktop Computer, Intel i5, 8GB Memory, 500GB HDD

The OptiPlex features versatile, space-saving form factor with an advanced processor..Includes Dell KB216 Wired Keyboard mouse, keyboard, and 23.81" LED monitor for immediate setup.8GB DDR4 SDRAM smoothly runs your games, photo, and video editing applications.Works on Windows 10 Pro, 64-bit operating system for an intuitive and user-friendly interface.Intel UHD Graphics 630 provides everyday image quality for Internet usage, basic photo editing, and casual gaming.Supports Intel Wi-Fi six AX 201 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity for easy Internet access.Built-in DisplayPort, HDMI, and VGA ports for lightning data movement speed output to connect to TVs or multiple displays for stunning HD entertainment.500GB HDD enables you to store thousands of files.Use 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x USB 2.0 supports SmartPower On, 1 x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2, and 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 PowerShare ports for lightning data movement speed.2.3GHz Intel Core i5-10500T hexa-core processor with up to 3.8GHz speed and 12MB cache memory