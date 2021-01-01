From dell
Dell Optiplex 5060 SFF Desktop - 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8700 6-Core Processor up to 4.60 GHz, 16GB DDR4 Memory, 256GB Solid State Drive, Intel UHD.
8th Generation Intel Core i7-8700 3.20 GHz Processor (6-Core, 12MB Cache, up to 4.60 GHz) 16GB DDR4 at 2666MHz Memory, 256GB Solid State Drive, Windows 10 Professional (64-bit) Intel UHD Graphics 630, Gigabit Ethernet LAN, DVD Burner (Reads and Writes to DVD/CD) 5 x USB 3.1, 4 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C with PowerShare port, 2 x Display Port 1.2 1 Year Limited Warranty, Dell KB216 Wired Keyboard, Dell MS116 USB Optical Mouse