From dell

Dell OptiPlex 5050, Small Form Factor, Intel Core i7-7700 @ 3.60 GHz, 8GB DDR4, 4TB HDD, DVD-RW, No Operating System

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Dell OptiPlex 5050 SFF Intel Core i7-7700 @ 3.60 GHz 8GB DDR4 4TB HDD No Operating System No Screen

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com