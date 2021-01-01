From dell

Dell OptiPlex 5050, Small Form Factor, Intel Core i5-7500 @ 3.40 GHz, 16GB DDR4, 1TB HDD, DVD-RW, No Operating System

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Dell OptiPlex 5050 SFF Intel Core i5-7500 @ 3.40 GHz 16GB DDR4 1TB HDD No Operating System No Screen

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com