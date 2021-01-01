From dell

Dell OptiPlex 3050 Micro Desktop Computer, Intel Core i7-6700T Upto 3.6GHz 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, AC Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, DisplayPort, HDMI - Windows 10.

Description

Take control of your desktop. Inspire your workforce with the (Renewed) Dell OptiPlex 3050, designed for essential productivity, stable lifecycles and simple IT control Intel Core i7-6700T Quad-Core up to 3.60 GHz Processor (8MB SmartCache) Integrated Intel HD Graphics 530 Compact without Compromise - With full-power features in a space-saving design, the OptiPlex 3050 Micro workstation takes up less surface area while delivering a smarter, faster desktop experience 4x USB USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 1x DisplayPort, 1x HDMI When it comes to network connectivity, you have a choice of Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 LAN jack or go wireless with included USB Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.0

