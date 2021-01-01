Robelle Optimum 21 ft. Round Green Solid Above Ground Winter Pool Cover

The Optimum pool cover is an advanced, super-premium solid winter cover. Solid pool covers do not allow water to pass through their material. This winter cover is intended to be used during the off-season. Please order by your pool size, as the overlap goes beyond the pool size listed. This cover includes a 4 ft. overlap. While this cover is lighter and easier to handle than standard pool covers, it is twice as strong. The Optimum Pool Cover features interlocking dual-layers of high-density, super-premium polyethylene. The Optimum has an extra-premium 12 x 14 scrim. Heaviest-duty extra-premium polyethylene weighs 4.5 oz./yd2. Tear-resistant RipShield technology prevents punctures from expanding into significant tears. Includes a premium quality binding around the perimeter of the cover that prevents against wear and tear, helps keep grommets in place and adds to the life expectancy of this cover. The green topside of this cover is coated to prevent damage caused by the sun's ultra-violet rays and the bottom side is black to prevent algae growth. 2-premium grommets are placed on center every 4 ft. with these grommets, you should use the included winch and all-weather cable to secure your pool cover. For extra securing, covers clips and cover wrap (both sold separately) are suggested for pool closing. No other method of installation is recommended. The cover should be able to comfortably float on the pool water without excessive stress. Includes a 20-year warranty.