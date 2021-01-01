Mr. Coffee Optimal Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker, One Size , Gray

Mr. Coffee offers you a satisfying coffee experience with the Optimal Brew coffee maker. The bloom brewing process pre-saturates the coffee grounds for optimal flavor while the insulated carafe keeps your brew hot for up to four hours.optimal bloom brewing process pre-saturates the grounds before brewing to ensure an even extraction of flavoroptimal view Light Bar Technology™ lets you know when it’s time to brew another potside-loading filter basket lets you easily access the groundsbrews at the optimal temperature of up to 205°Fdouble–walled vacuum-insulated 12-cup carafe keeps coffee hot for up to 4 hoursangled control panel is contoured for your viewing and programming enjoymentstainless steel thermal caraferemoveable water reservoir1300 watts. Plastic/stainless steel. Measures 11x13x17"H. Exterior wipes clean; hand wash carafe. Imported.