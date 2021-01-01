Optics Glasspak Binocular Harness

Best Quality Guranteed. Housing your binoculars and protecting them from the elements while keeping them close at hand is imperative when in the field. The glass pak binocular harness will do just that It accommodates a range of full size binoculars, yet keeps them snug and secure the mesh side pockets holds calls, a lens pen, and other small items needing quick-access convenience Tethers attach to your binocular preventing accidental drops and the rear zippered pocket holds larger items such as a cell phone This pack weighs 8 oz and measures 6.75 x 6.25 x 3.75 inches