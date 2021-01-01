Optics Diamondback Roof Prism Binoculars 10x42

Best Quality Guranteed. 10x magnification and 42mm objective lenses, these Diamondback binoculars are the workhorse of lineup; known for impressive optical quality and durability. Dielectric, fully multi-coated lenses transmit more light and clearer, brighter images. A field of view that is one of the largest in its class helps you efficiently glass your surroundings and identify your target. A sleek, short hinge design with rubber armor and thumb indents leaves more room for your hands creating an easier, secure, non-slip grip. Multi-position eyecups twist up for adjustable eye relief. A right eye diopter accomodates for focal differences in your eyes. Argon purging and rubber armor provide enhanced waterproof and fogproof performance in extreme weather conditions. Nitrogen gas purging prevents internal fogging over a wide range of temperatures