Optics Crossfire Roof Prism Binoculars 8x42

Best Quality Guranteed. 8x magnification and 42mm objective lenses, this Crossfire is a quality, performance driven binocular perfect for your next hunt. Fully multi-coated lenseses promote excellent light transmission and clarity for impressive views. A wide field of view and enhanced depth of field help you quickly find what you were looking for when scanning your environment. Twist-up eyecups, a smooth center focus wheel, and right eye diopter give you precise functionality. Rubber armoring with clean, sleek styling provides a durable non-slip grip. With nitrogen purging, you will be ready for all weather conditions with fogproof and waterproof barrels.