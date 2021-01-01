Optics 77mm 3Piece Filter Kit Set UVCPLFLD Neutral Density includes Nylon Carry Case Compatible w All Popular Camera Lens Models

ULTRAVIOLET PROTECTIVE FILTER [UV] Prevents Loss of Sharpness & Contrast by Filtering Out UV Rays & Haze; Allows for High Light Transmittance While Protecting Lens Against Scratches, Scuffs & Smudges CIRCULAR POLARIZER FILTER [CPL] Uses Patented Technology for On Location Control of Color Saturation; Make Blue Skies Bluer, Green Grass Greener & Eliminate Reflections from Glass & Water NEUTRAL DENSITY FILTER [ND9] Prevents Overexposure by Reducing the Passage of Light Through the Lens in Bright Conditions; Retain Balanced Color & Optimal Focus for Landscapes & Outdoor Photography PRO-GRADE MC FILTERS; Optic Filters use Pro grade Multi-Coated Glass Which Gives You Unparalleled Quality. Included is a Water-Resistant Nylon Carry Pouch to Protect the Filters COMPATIBLE WITH ALL 40.5MM LENSES To Ensure Perfect Fit, True Color, Optimal Saturation & Zero Detail Loss, Verify Lens Thread Size Based on 40.5 Marking on Lens Barrel o