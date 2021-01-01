Optics 55mm 3Piece Filter Kit Set UVCPLFLD includes Nylon Carry Case Compatible w All Popular Camera Lens Models

ULTRAVIOLET PROTECTIVE FILTER [UV] Prevents Loss of Sharpness & Contrast by Filtering Out UV Rays & Haze; Allows for High Light Transmittance While Protecting Lens Against Scratches, Scuffs & Smudges CIRCULAR POLARIZER FILTER [CPL] Uses Technology for On Location Control of Color Saturation; Make Blue Skies Bluer, Green Grass Greener & Eliminate Reflections from Glass & Water FLUORESCENT FILTER [FLD] Effectively Eliminates Fluorescent or Greenish Tinge From Your Photographs for Superior Optical Clarity; Take Natural, True-to-Life Shots Even in Poor Indoor or Outdoor Conditions PRO-GRADE MC FILTERS; Optic Filters use Pro grade Multi-Coated Glass Which Gives You Unparalleled Quality. Included is a Water-Resistant Nylon Carry Pouch to Protect the Filters COMPATIBLE WITH ALL 55MM LENSES To Ensure Perfect Fit, Verify Lens Thread Size Based on 55 Marking on Lens Barrel or Underneath Lens Cap