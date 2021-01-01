From snsdirect
Optical SNS LC/UPC to FC/APC OS2 Simplex Single Mode 9/125 Patch Cord 10M/30ft
Single mode OS2 9/125 cable, high performance Vs OS1 9/125: wavelength, transmitting distance. the insert loss can be as low as 0.25dB in short distance by both 1310 and 1550nm. Fiber core: 9/125 jacket: PVC complies with OFNR, outer diameter 0.9/2.0/3.0mm Compliant with IEEE 802.3z standards for Fast Ethernet and Gigabit Ethernet applications Insert loss=0.25dB Return loss =50dB Temperature -40 to 80 Antitensile strenghth=9.0 Fiber bending radius 30 G652D