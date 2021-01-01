From isolator fitness
Optical Mouse Wired with USB Accessibility Mac PC Compatible Black
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Affordable, stylish optical mouse with 50-inch cord for full range of movement High-resolution optical tracking for precise mouse movement Contoured design with sleek, glossy finish fits comfortably in your hand Simple, plug-and-play USB corded connection - PC & Mac compatible has been a leader in data storage technology since 1969, and guarantees this product with a 1-year limited warranty and technical support