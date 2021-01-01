From easy usa shoes
Optical Digital Audio Cable 6 Feet Home Theater Fiber Optic Toslink Male to Male Gold Plated Optical Cables Best For Playstation Xbox Pro Series
Advertisement
OPTICAL DIGITAL AUDIO CABLE: Perfect digital audio cable for crystal clear connection to DVDs Blurays, home theater receivers, satellites, online streaming playstation & xbox gaming systems. HOME THEATER TOSLINK FIBER OPTIC CABLES: Professional cable works with multi-channel surround sound, Uncompressed PCM audio and compressed 5.1 to 7.1 surround sound systems including Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD High Resolution and LPCM. HIGHEST QUALITY DIGITAL AUDIO CABLES: Optical cables feature a fully flexible PVC jacket with precision manufacturing to provide the highest quality longest lasting optical cables available. 24 K GOLD PLATED CONNECTORS: Corrosion resistant gold plating keeps connectors clean. Plus because our cables are fiber optic they receive no RFI or EMI signal interference. 36 months manufacturer warranty