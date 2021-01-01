Mohawk Home Optic Art Gold 9 ft. x 12 ft. Abstract Area Rug

Inspired by the avantgarde abstract art form of optical illusions, Mohawk Homes Optic Art Area Rug in grey showcases its namesakes contemporary style in a muted modern color palette of platinum white, silver grey and pale jade green. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, Mohawk Homes exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us. Color: Gold.