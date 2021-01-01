Op® Luxury Microfiber Shibori 3 Piece Blue Tie Dye Comforter Set, Full/Queen

Add a touch of tie-dye to your living space with this Ocean Pacific® (Op®) Luxury Microfiber Shibori 3-Piece Full/Queen Blue Tie Dye comforter set. Known for its surf-inspired heritage, Op brand was founded on the principle that the life and culture of a surfer's experience can be expressed through fashion design. With a bright blue shibori tie-dye print on one side, and a bright blue on the reverse, this comforter has a super laid back retro vibe that you'll be sure to love. Not only is this comforter stylish, but the 100% polyester microfiber construction makes it durable and easy care capabilities including machine wash and tumble dry options. Features a tie-dye comforter set and 2 matching pillow shams. Check out the rest of the Op bedding collection for complimentary sheet sets as well as decorative pillows to complete your casual bedding look!