Blending the eclectic and the sensuous, this contemporary acrylic wall art is designed for those looking to add a striking focal point to any living room, bed room, or office. The image features an obscured female figure, eyes covered by a black veil, pressing a single finger to her red lips. The striking contrast between the fleshy, red lips and pale skin tones creates a stunning exhibition of desire and seduction, and the playful seductiveness of the unidentified subject is accented by her black veil covering her eyes. The 100% acrylic construction makes for a glossy finish, bringing the image to life in any setting and with any amount of light. Ready to hang and featuring a square shape, the wall art measures 40 In. long and 40 In. wide. To clean and maintain acrylic wall art, wipe with damp cloth or non-abrasive cleaner. Your purchase is also protected by a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty. Amazing Rugs Oppidan Home Framed 40-in H x 40-in W Abstract Print | CEB61249