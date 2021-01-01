OPOLAR 6000mAh Portable Personal Clip on Waist Fan Neck Fan 2-in-1, 6200RPM Ultra-strong Airflow Mini Necklace Fan, Battery Rechargeable, 3 Speeds.

ULTRA-STRONG AIRFLOW: OPOLAR newest upgraded 6200rpm motor blows a 7.5m/s airflow, much stronger than similar waist fan or neck fan, saving you from summer hot flashes in seconds. Upgraded technology to avoid overheat even after long time blowing and three speeds to adjust the air volume at ease. WAIST FAN & NECK FAN 2-in-1: You can clip this personal fan to your waist with the attached belt or directly clip it to your pants. You can also wear it as a neck fan with the attached necklace strap. Dual clips makes it more stable and comfortable to wear LONG WORKING TIME & FAST CHARGING: Built-in 6000mAh rechargeable battery supports up to 15.5 hours long-lasting work time. And it supports 2A fast charging through wall chargeer, laptop and other USB-enable devices. This personal waist fan can be fully charged in about 4 hours SHOCK ABSORPTION & CHARGING BLOCK FUNCTION: Wrapped with premium TPU material, our hanging neck fan is shock absorption and fall-proof. It can also work as a charg